The OG of the OC is not impressed. Vicki Gunvalson slammed her costars’ behavior on season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“There is an overload of crying and raunchy talk and behavior. The talk about sexual exploits should have been kept private and not heard or seen by children on television,” the 57-year-old reality TV personality told Us Weekly after the explosive Tuesday, October 15, episode of the series. “When I created this franchise 15 years ago, it was about our lives and having the opportunity to showcase the world the privileged lifestyle we lead. It’s turning out to be all about divorce, rental houses, threesomes and other ridiculous things.”

While Vicki is the only original cast member still part of the long-running Bravo franchise, she is featured in a “friend” role during season 14. During a previous episode, the Coto Insurance CEO disapproved of her pal Tamra Judge and newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s skinny dipping in a hot tub during a cast trip to the Miraval resort in Arizona.

“Naked scenes seems like many of the cast are trying to one up or outdo the other,” Vicki told Us.

Tamra and Braunwyn’s relationship made headlines again after Tuesday’s episode after the two women drunkenly made out at Shannon Beador’s birthday party.

“I find you so f–king hot, and I like you,” Braunwyn declared as she climbed on top of Tamra in a booth at a bar.

During the episode, Vicki accused her new castmate of trying to be the “center of attention all the time.”

“Braunwyn f–king bugs the s–t out of me,” she said. “I’m going home. Braunwyn’s trash. She’s dancing like she’s 12 years old. She’s just classless.”

Scroll through for more from Vicki about the RHOC drama: