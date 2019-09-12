



Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t know where she stands in The Real Housewives of Orange County after she was demoted to a “friend of a Housewife” in season 14.

The Bravo star, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively about how hurt she felt when she learned that she would not be returning to RHOC as a full-time Housewife but how she’s come to understand the situation.

“Absolutely it hurt from the very beginning, but as time has gone by, I understand it,” she told Us at OK! magazine’s New York Fashion Week Party on Tuesday, September 10. “It’s business. I’ve been at it for 15 years, the viewers have seen a lot of my life. I think there’s a lot of life left. We’ll see how this year goes.”

As for if she thinks she’ll be promoted back to a Housewife in season 15, the Coto Insurance founder, who has starred on the show since its first season in 2006, is unsure.

“I have no idea, but obviously I pissed someone off at Bravo,” she said. “I have no idea who, and no one can say what went wrong. I think they were just looking for some new blood. I love Bravo. I just want them to be proud of me, of the stories that I do.”

While Vicki claims that she’s been kept in the dark as to why she was demoted as a Housewife, a source tells Us that that’s simply not true.

“She’s been told several times why she has been demoted,” the insider said. “Vicki doesn’t want to hear the truth and she only wants to hear what she wants to hear.”

Us confirmed that Vicki would not return as a Housewife on RHOC in July. After the news, the Illinois native took to her Instagram to reflect on her journey on RHOC, which was the first in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,’” she wrote. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th.”

Though she was demoted to a “friend,” the reality star is still involved in plenty of drama this season, which saw her feud with costar Kelly Dodd. The drama came after Vicki accused Kelly of doing drugs in the season 13 finale.

When asked by Us on Tuesday if she and Kelly will ever reconcile, Vicki responded, “I hope so. I really sincerely with all my heart wish her the very best, but she’s got to stop this. She’s got to stop hurting people.”

Though Vicki wishes Kelly the best, she’s on the fence if she would accept an apology from her after a fight later this season.

“We did that in an upcoming episode, and she turned on me again,” Vicki said. “I can’t be her punching bag. I just think she has issues. I would never trust her, but I want the best for her.”

The Bravo star continued, “She’s saying bad words on camera, she’s saying cunt, terrible things, a mother should never say. You don’t talk that way, you don’t talk about sex with your boyfriend with your 13-year-old watching the show.”

