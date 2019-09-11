



Bad blood in the OC. Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson did not hold back while discussing their Real Housewives of Orange County costar Kelly Dodd exclusively with Us Weekly.

“I feel like Kelly Dodd was in my ear telling me, like, Vicki did horrible things to you,” Tamra told Us at OK! Magazine’s New York Fashion Week Party on Tuesday, August 10, after apologizing to Vicki for trusting Kelly over the OG of the OC during the beginning of season 14. “She kept reminding me of it.”

“I’m not harboring any ill feelings,” Vicki responded. “I get it. And the problem is you hear what the last person tells you. … I didn’t do anything to you. We ended last year on a great note, we’re good.”

The CUT Fitness owner added that Kelly is a “liar” and doesn’t have any boundaries.

“The truth of the matter is I don’t want to bash anybody for being a mother and doing the things. … I feel like that’s off limits and you should never do that. But unfortunately with Kelly Dodd, it’s not off limits,” Tamra explained. “She’ll go after your children, your dog, your business, your husband, your dead grandparents. Nothing’s off limit to her. … You want really want to not feed into the negativity, because I’ve been guilty of it. She’s gone after me and Eddie [Judge] and my kids and everything on social media, and I will hit back and I’m like, ‘Why am I going down to her level?’”

Tamra previously told Us that her relationship with Kelly can’t be repaired after she tried to “turn the entire cast against” her. Kelly, meanwhile, slammed Tamra and Shannon Beador on social media after they discussed a rumor about her allegedly having sex with multiple people during the August 20 episode.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

