Kelly Dodd is going to want to see the receipts. Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge denied intentionally discussing a rumor about their costar allegedly having sex with multiple people on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I refused to say anything until the cameras were off and no one was mic’d. And I made sure no one had a microphone on them when we got into the car,” Shannon, 55, wrote alongside a screenshot from the August 20 episode of the Bravo series via Instagram. “What I didn’t know is that there was still audio in the car after our dinner. #truth #notahypocrite #goodfriend #rhoc ❤️.”

Tamra, 51, reposted the photo on Friday, August 30, and echoed Shannon’s thoughts.

“Lots of people are questioning why the 4 of us would talk about something private on camera then say ‘this lies and dies here’. The absolute truth is we were done filming, not mic’d and had a private conversation (lot of it missing) between 4 friends,” the Cut Fitness owner wrote. “We had no idea our audio was being recorded, that’s why you don’t see our faces. #RHOC 🍊 thank you @shannonbeador for bring out the truth ❤️.”

Tamra also couldn’t resist throwing a little bit of shade at Kelly, 43. She concluded: “Lets not forget kelly knew she was being filmed when she yelled out the rumor about David [Beador] & Eddie [Judge].”

Shannon, Tamra, Gina Kirschenheiter and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were caught gossiping about allegations Vicki Gunvalson made that Kelly was involved in a “sex train,” which means a group sexual act, during the August 20 episode.

“Shannon, Gina, Tamra and I agreed not to talk about the train rumor, but I thought they meant don’t tell anyone else. I didn’t assume they meant don’t tell Kelly,” Braunwyn said during the Tuesday, August 27, episode.

After the newbie filled Kelly in on the gossip, she denied the accusations and solely blamed Vicki — until she watched the episode.

“[Braunwyn] told me off-camera,” Kelly said on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast on Tuesday. “Here’s Tamra, on camera, saying I do a train, then she says I pulled like, eight guys. So on national TV, you’re saying I pulled not only a train, but eight guys screwed me. … They were looking for dirt and they heard it from a guy that hates me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

