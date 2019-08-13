



Tamra Judge has never been shy about sharing her opinions on The Real Housewives of Orange County — and she did not hold back while discussing her costarexclusively with Us Weekly.

“There’s a fine line between damaged and evil, and I think she’s evil,” Tamra, 51, told Us on Tuesday, August 13. “She went on social media talking about my husband [Eddie Judge], talking about a prior business he [worked for], talking about my kids. She has no boundaries.”

Kelly and Tamra exchanged insults via Twitter during the season 14 premiere of RHOC on August 5, attacking each other’s incomes and respective significant others.

While Kelly told Us earlier this month that Tamra, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson “booted” her out of the group, the CUT Fitness owner begged to differ. Tamra told Us on Tuesday that fans will see her be “Team Kelly” at the beginning of the season — until her costar goes behind her back.

“She thanks me for being her biggest supporter, I leave town, and she stabs me in the back so hard that it’s like to a point where you can’t even fix it,” she explained. “She tried to turn the entire cast against me and it didn’t work.”

While Tamra played coy about the specifics — “you have to watch!” — she claimed that Kelly continued to “attack” her “for no reason” during the season.

“I’ve done nothing to her,” she continued. “I was in tears. Even the season finale … She walks in and she’s done all this crap to me and I still had not really had bad words with her. And I said, ‘It’s very hurtful to go out on a limb with somebody that is very aggressive in her actions and her words and try to help her, and then to be stabbed in the back.’”

Kelly eventually apologized to Tamra, but things between the women became irreparable after their aforementioned social media feud.

“She plays victim, and that’s something that Kelly does quite often, is that she throws all these bombs at people. And her thing, ‘You throw a bomb, I’ll throw a grenade,’ like, she’s just so harsh. And she did this to herself,” Tamra concluded. “I don’t think she has the ability to be a really good friend. She doesn’t have anybody’s back. … I’m done.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

