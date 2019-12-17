The OG of the OC is on edge at the season 14 Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. Vicki Gunvalson takes on Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and even a cameraman during the three-part reunion special.

“Stop the cameras!” Vicki, 57, yells during the explosive trailer, which was released by Bravo on Tuesday, December 17. “This is about my job, my career, and my show that I started 15 years ago!”

Earlier this year, longtime RHOC viewers were shocked when Vicki was demoted to a “friend” of housewives for season 14 after 13 seasons of full-time status.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,’” she wrote via Instagram in July. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras.”

More recently, the Coto Insurance founder told Us Weekly at BravoCon that she felt “very disrespected” by the casting decision.

“I don’t deserve that,” she explained. I’m a cast member that created this franchise and I need that [to be] respected. If they don’t want me, I’m fine … but don’t disrespect me.”

While Vicki will make appearances during the reunion, Kelly, 44, Braunwyn, 42, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson will be featured during all three parts of the reunion, which kicks off on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for a breakdown of the biggest moments: