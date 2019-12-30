



Kill ‘em with kindness. Braunwyn Windham-Burke seemingly responded to Vicki Gunvalson’s apology video with a message of her own.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the immense love and support you’ve shown our family this year on #rhoc. I joined this show with the intention of being absolutely myself and I’m happy that shines through,” the 42-year-old mother of seven captioned a video via Instagram. “We’ve raised our children to be inclusive of everyone and are so appreciative of all the kindness you’ve shown us in the past few days! Here’s to an amazing 2020! #acceptance #youdoyou #modernfamily #lovewins.”

In the clip, Braunwyn emphasized that she and husband Sean raised their children to be accepting of everyone regardless of gender, sexuality, race and religion. The couple were joined by teenage kids Bella, Rowan, and Jacob in the video. (The twosome are also parents of Caden, Curren, Koa and Hazel.)

“The amount of support that we’ve gotten over this past season has been mind-boggling, but especially after the reunion,” she said before declaring that their family members are strong allies of the LBGTQ community. “It’s so nice to have that given back to us right now. I think we really support it. Thank you guys from our family to yours. We came on the show just to be ourselves so thank you for being so open to that.”

Vicki, 57, came under fire for her remarks about Braunwyn making out with Tamra Judge during season 14 of the series.

“I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” Vicki declared during part three of the reunion, which aired on Thursday, December 26. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down! … We have kids watching this!”

A day after the episode aired, the Coto Insurance CEO denied being homophobic in a selfie video via Instagram.

“I’ve been seeing some things on social media that people are portraying me as homophobic. I’m gonna hit it right on, head on — I am not homophobic. I’ve got family members that are gay and lesbian and I’ve got obviously Bravo fans, personal friends. I’m not [homophobic],” she said on Friday, December 27. “What I did say [is] I don’t think it’s appropriate for Braunwyn to be making out on TV. I don’t care if it was with her husband or Tamra or anybody.”

Vicki added that Braunwyn “bugs” her.

“I just think it’s inappropriate. If she wants to go do that, do that off camera. I don’t really think that we all need to see it,” she said. “I’m sorry if you all took it any differently than what the truth is. The truth is the girl bugs me, so probably pretty much anything that she does would bug me.”

Braunwyn joined the cast of RHOC for season 14 after Vicki was demoted to a “friend” role. Bravo has yet to confirm who will be returning for season 15 of the series.