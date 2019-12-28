Addressing the backlash. Vicki Gunvalson shot down the notion that she is homophobic after her run-in with Braunwyn Windham-Burke on the Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 reunion.

“I’ve been seeing some things on social media that people are portraying me as homophobic. I’m gonna hit it right on, head on — I am not homophobic,” the reality star, 57, said in an Instagram video on Friday, December 27. “I’ve got family members that are gay and lesbian and I’ve got obviously Bravo fans, personal friends. I’m not [homophobic].”

Gunvalson then doubled down on her sentiment toward Windham-Burke, 42. “What I did say [is] I don’t think it’s appropriate for Braunwyn to be making out on TV. I don’t care if it was with her husband or Tamra [Judge] or anybody,” she continued. “I just think it’s inappropriate. If she wants to go do that, do that off camera. I don’t really think that we all need to see it.”

She concluded: “I’m sorry if you all took it any differently than what the truth is. The truth is the girl bugs me, so probably pretty much anything that she does would bug me.”

Gunvalson went on to wish her fans a happy holiday season. “My message as we end our season 14, and enter into 2020,” she captioned the post. “Peace be with all of you. Here’s to a healthy, happy New Year.”

The Coto Insurance CEO drew ire upon the release of a sneak peek from the reunion on Thursday, December 26, which showed her going after Windham-Burke for her behavior on the Bravo series. “I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” she told her costar. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down! … We have kids watching this!”

Gunvalson then encouraged the blogger to exit. “Get off the show. Let’s elevate. I lost two clients last month because of these shenanigans,” she claimed. “They said it doesn’t meet their moral compass.”

Windham-Burke, for her part, defended her actions. “This is who I am,” she replied. “I didn’t come on the show to give you the best version of me. I came on the show to be me. And you don’t get to decide it.”

Judge, 52, and Windham-Burke kissed at an Arizona dance club during an October episode. They also went skinny dipping in a hot tub. The veteran Housewife addressed the situation by joking that Windham-Burke should have waited until her “second season to make out with a girl!”