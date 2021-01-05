Gwyneth Paltrow’s 14-year -old son, Moses, is having the “hardest” time adjusting to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My son would have started high school in September,” the Goop creator, 48, explained to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, January 4. “I think it’s hard socially. … I think it’s very hard to be 14 and … it’s tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed.”

The actress added that she’s grateful that the teenager is into skateboarding. “He can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that,” she explained. “I’ve been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they’ve been.”

As for the Oscar winner’s daughter, Apple, 16, she has had an easier time because “she kind of knows who she is and she’s got her friends.”

The Los Angeles native coparents Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. She split from the Coldplay frontman, 43, in 2015 and went on to marry Glee cocreator Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

Maintaining an amicable relationship with Martin since their split has been “harder than it looks,” Paltrow told Drew Barrymore in September 2020.

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” the Shakespeare in Love star explained at the time. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”

The Golden Globe winner called her kids her and the singer’s major motivation, explaining, “I really wanted my kids not to be traumatized, if it were possible.”

Paltrow is now stepmom to Falchuk’s two kids with Suzanne Bukinik, Isabella and Brody. She and the director took their time moving in together so that all four teenagers could have “a little space and not move too quickly.”

She explained to Kimmel, 53, in October 2019: “We were just trying to be mindful. … Less merging originally, but now we’re merged.”