Kathie Lee Gifford’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Brown, have welcomed baby No. 2.

“Introducing the newest love of our lives, Ford Matthew Gifford,” Erika wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 29, sharing a video of the newborn. “Thanking God immensely for another perfect ‘gifft.’ Welcome to the world, sweet sweet son.”

Cody, 33, and Erika tied the knot in September 2020 after seven years of dating. Kathie Lee revealed in December 2021 that the couple were expecting their first child. “I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!”

The pair’s son, Frankie, arrived in May 2022. “What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy,” Kathie Lee tweeted at the time. “Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty.”

One year later, Erika announced via Instagram that she and Cody were expecting their second child. “Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter,” she wrote in June. “Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Gifford, party of 4!!!”

As they awaited their little one, Erika remarked on the special way Frankie reacted to her pregnancy. “I know I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again!! The way Frankie comes up to my belly and says ‘hi!’ and ‘baby’ and gives my belly so many kisses all the time just absolutely melts us,” she shared via Instagram in October. “Lately, he’s started feeding the baby (my belly) with his fork or pouring his bottle all over my belly which cracks us up. On FaceTime with @kathielgifford he smashed his entire popsicle into my sweatshirt where my bump is and then gave the baby a kiss haha.”

She continued: “I’ve always thought babies and kids know things we don’t because they’re the closest to heaven but it’s almost hard to believe what he gets already at his little age. Can’t wait to see him as a big brother but really just in the mode of soaking these times in because they are so precious with just him.”

The following month, Erika marked the final weeks of her pregnancy by reflecting on her growing family. “38 weeks today,” she captioned a November Instagram post. “The most grateful and excited to have made it to this week after a tougher pregnancy this time around and for my guys who are just my everything. Tis the season of extra thankfulness.”

Kathie Lee shared Cody and his younger sister, Cassidy Gifford, with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who died in August 2015 at the age of 84. Cassidy, for her part, married Ben Wierda in June 2020, and the couple welcomed son Finn in June of this year.