One big happy family! Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, and husband Ben Wierda are officially parents.

The 29-year-old actress gave birth to her first child, son Finn Thomas, on Saturday, June 24. “Our whole entire world,” Cassidy wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 30, alongside a photo of her newborn’s feet in her hand. “We are so madly in love with you, buddy.”

Cassidy and Wierda, 32, announced her pregnancy in December 2022 by sharing a picture of their holiday mantle with three stockings hung by the fire.

“A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas,” the model captioned the Instagram snap. “Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏.”

The little one’s arrival came three years after Cassidy wed the project manager in June 2020.

“Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan,” a rep for the Baxters alum told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the pair kept the guest list small amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future.”

The twosome toasted to their marriage once again in fall 2021 in Nashville surrounded by more friends and loved ones. “I’m thankful for so much but above all, for you,” Cassidy wrote via social media in November of that year alongside a snap from their second nuptials.

Six months later, the Giffords added another family member to their brood when Cassidy’s older brother, Cody Gifford, welcomed his first child with wife Erika Gifford (née Brown).

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2020, named their son, Frank “Frankie” Michael, after Kathie Lee’s late husband, Frank Gifford. (The former Today With Kathie Lee and Hoda cohost, 69, was married to the late NFL player for nearly 30 years before his death in August 2015 at age 84. The pair shared Cody, 30, and Cassidy.)

“What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy,” Kathie Lee wrote via Twitter in June 2022, confirming that her first grandchild was born on May 31, 2022. “Thank you, God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty.”

Earlier this month, Cody and Erika, 28, announced that they are expecting baby No. 2.

“Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFridays in a BIG (brother) way,” the LA Stories actress gushed via Instagram on June 2 alongside a video of son Frank, 12 months, learning about the pregnancy. “Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! #2under2.”

Cassidy was among the first to congratulate her brother and sister-in-law on the good news. “Can’t get over the greatest news!” the then-pregnant star wrote in the comments section. “Love you guys can’t wait to meet the precious little one ♥️.”