Kathie Lee Gifford is a grandma! The journalist’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Brown, welcomed their first baby.

“What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy,” 68-year-old broadcaster tweeted alongside a photo of her grandchild on Wednesday, June 1. “Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty.”

The former Today show cohost revealed her daughter-in-law’s pregnancy news in December 2021. “I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which,” the France native gushed via Instagram at the time. “So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!”

The then-expectant star commented on the social media upload: “We all love you so much, GLAMMA.”

Brown wrote in a post of her own that she and Cody, 31, planned to find out their baby’s sex “the old-fashioned way — when our lil squish arrives,” adding, “Gifford. Party of three. So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing.”

The dancer debuted her baby bump the following month while 16 weeks pregnant. “Starting to ‘bump it.’ Though, feels a little like a delicious meal is just stuck,” she captioned a January Instagram video.

Brown went on to praise her husband at the time, gushing, “C has not missed one appointment with me. It’s precious. Whether it’s our ultrasound, giving blood or an IV appointment, he is sweetly insistent on being there for me or taking me and waiting for me in the car (if they won’t let him in because of COVID) every-time . Real cute. Can’t believe and so very grateful it’s all happening.”

The Las Vegas native and Cody tied the knot in September 2020, keeping the ceremony small amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair wed a second time in front of their loved ones in October of the following year.

“Second wedding same husband,” the bride captioned an Instagram photo from their second nuptials.

While celebrating Valentine’s Day in February, Brown shared smiling shots from a Santa Monica Pier trip with her partner.

“Here’s to smashin’ games and takin’ names for the rest of our days, kid,” the actress gushed via Instagram at the time. “Love our lives we share together, the (almost 9!!!) years of adventures we’ve cherished and the most excited for all that keeps coming. Like fine wine. … Best human , best husband and soon to be best dad. And u best love this post I’m showing u in person haha HAPPY HIGHLIGHTED DAY OF LOVE.”

