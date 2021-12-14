Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandma! The former Today cohost’s son, Cody Gifford, is expecting his first child with wife Erika Brown.

“I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which,” the journalist, 68, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, December 13. “So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!”

In the social media upload, Cody, 31, danced with his bride to “I Can’t Help Falling in Love” at their wedding before a positive pregnancy test appeared onscreen. The announcement revealed that their little one is due in June 2022.

The pregnant star commented on the post: “We all love you so much, GLAMMA.”

The mom-to-be announced the news on her own account with the same video, writing, “Gifford. Party of three. So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing. Finding out our baby’s gender the old fashioned way — when our lil ‘squish’ arrives.”

The dancer wed Cody in September 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the couple tied the knot again in front of family and friends the following year.

“Second wedding same husband,” Brown captioned an Instagram photo from their October nuptials.

While “gearing up” for their anniversary the previous month, she wrote, “There’s so much sad and heartbreak in the world right now, I’m so grateful to have this guy through it all and for the life we’ve built together. Cannot wait to celebrate the happy and the love 🙂 God is so faithful.”

Kathie Lee is also the mother of daughter Cassidy Gifford, and the model, 28, wed Ben Wierda in June 2020. “When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!” the It’s Never Too Late author captioned a photo of herself riding a tractor at the time.

The ceremony came seven months after Kathie Lee praised Cassidy’s engagement via Instagram. “So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host wrote in November 2019. “I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!”

The Rock, the Road and the Rabbi author shared her two children with late husband Frank Gifford. The former couple wed in 1986, and the professional football player passed away in 2015 at age 84.