Wedded bliss! Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, is a married woman. The Baxters alum, 26, recently wed her fiancé, Ben Wierda, Us Weekly can confirm.

Before Cassidy said, “I do,” Kathie Lee, 66, couldn’t help but express how happy she was for the upcoming festivities. “When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!” she wrote via Instagram on June 6, alongside a photo of herself riding a tractor in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cassidy, on the other hand, shared engagement photos of the lovebirds at the beach ahead of her big day. She posted snaps of her and Wierda in February, kissing at sunset and goofing off on the sand, alongside a countdown to their nuptials.

On Valentine’s Day, the Twisted Sisters actress quoted Squints from The Sandlot, sharing another snap from their romantic photo shoot. “A wise man once said ; ‘for-ev-er,’” she wrote.

Three months prior, the Kathie Lee and Hoda alum announced that her daughter was engaged to Wierda, 29.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” Kathie Lee wrote via Instagram in November 2019. “I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!”

For her part, Cassidy shared a photo of her future husband via Instagram and quoted F. Scott Fitzgerald. “It’s always been you,” she captioned her engagement announcement on November 19.

The Like Cats & Dogs actress opened up about her proposal via an Instagram Story the same month, revealing Wierda popped the question while she was eating.

“Fiancé proposes while I’m face deep in a quesadilla just so he can tell that story forever,” Cassidy wrote alongside a photo of a tortilla blanket she was gifted to commemorate the day.

The engagement news came six months after Cassidy’s brother, Cody Gifford, proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Erika Brown, in May 2019.

“So excited for what God has in store for these two,” Cassidy wrote via Instagram to congratulate her big brother and future sister-in-law. “The most excited to welcome my already sister @missamerikabrown into the craziness ❤️.”

Cody, 30, has not publicly announced the date of his wedding to the actress. When he does tie the knot, his sister will be Brown’s maid of honor, which Cassidy previously revealed in an Instagram Story.

Kathie Lee shared her two children with late husband Frank Gifford. The couple was married for 29 years before former NFL star passed away in 2015.