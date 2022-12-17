Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandma again! The TV broadcaster’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, has announced that she and husband Ben Wierda are expecting their first child.

“A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏,” Cassidy, 29, captioned a Friday, December 16, Instagram post of three Christmas stockings hanging on the fireplace mantle.

The pregnancy announcement featured one large red knit stocking and one white version, in addition to a newborn-sized red-and-white sock hung in the middle.

Cassidy — who is the daughter of Kathie Lee, 69, and Frank Gifford, who died in 2015 — received supportive messages from celebrity friends including Lauren Bushnell Lane, Lacey Chabert, Jason Kennedy and her sister-in-law, Erika Gifford (née Brown).

“🙌 🙌 God is SO good. Beyond excited for you guys 🤗,” Erika, who welcomed son Frank with husband Cody Gifford in June, replied via Instagram comment.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in June 2020 that Cassidy and Wierda, 31, tied the knot nearly one year after getting engaged.

“Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan,” a rep for the Blue Bloods alum told Us at the time, noting they kept the guest list small amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future.”

The newlyweds later held a second celebration in November 2021 in Nashville. “I’m thankful for so much but above all, for you,” the model wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing wedding photos.

The former Regis and Kathie Lee anchor has yet to publicly address her daughter’s pregnancy announcement, but she already loves being a “Bubbe” to baby Frank, now 6 months.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee gushed to Today in August of meeting her first grandchild. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

She added at the time: “I remember when I was in the hospital [after giving birth to Cassidy] and Cody kept kissing her head. He said, ‘Mom, why do I love her little head so much?’ I said, ‘Because it’s precious. Go ahead and kiss it, just be gentle, honey.’ All of a sudden, Cody is doing this to his own son’s head and getting lost in the smell of it. I just got caught up in the beauty of it.”