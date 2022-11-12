“Decorating the tree hit different this year. Make healing a priority and you will see the light,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, captioned a November 8 Instagram video with daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3. In the clip, the family of three hung up multicolored lights on the festive greenery.
“It is not going to be easy,” the Holiday Fix Up actress exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 of her holiday expectations. “I can honestly barely talk about it without getting emotional. It’s going to be rough.”
She added at the time: “I want to do some of the same things that we’ve always done with the kids, which is, like, [we bake] cookies and decorate the tree together and open one gift on Christmas Eve. … I need to find something that is just us — that I haven’t done from years [past].”
