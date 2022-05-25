Embracing life as new parents. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been over the moon since welcoming their daughter, Malti, in January 2022.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple shared via a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” At the time, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple — who tied the knot in December 2018 — were “busy adjusting to parenthood. They’re making it work as new parents as best as they can.”

The insider continued: “They’ve always loved each other but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them. They’re spending time focusing on their newborn and are keeping the baby very private and away from the public and social media.”

Two months after Us confirmed that Nick and Priyanka had chosen the name Malti Marie for their baby girl, the twosome opened up about her first few months of life in May 2022.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the Quantico alum wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her holding the little one close to her chest. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

With Malti finally at home with them, the new parents “could not be happier,” a source told Us in May 2022. “These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic. … Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time.”

Nick and Priyanka also planned to waste no time spoiling their “little fighter” with love. “They can’t wait to spoil Malti and start this new chapter of their lives as parents,” the insider added. “Malti has certainly brought Nick and Priyanka closer, especially going through parenthood for the first time and being by each other’s side day in and day out.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star gushed about her husband on Mother’s Day 2022. “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Nick and Priyanka also shared their delight at finally being reunited as a family of three: “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Keep scrolling to see everything the duo have said about their life as new parents: