Doting dad in the making! Nick Jonas has received plenty of parenting advice following the birth of his and Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ daughter, Malti.

The 29-year-old musician opened up about life with his little one during his Tuesday, May 17, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, calling the baby girl a “gift.” When host Jimmy Fallon congratulated the Disney Channel alum on becoming a dad, Jonas joked about the unexpected side of his new role.

“It turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist,” the Voice coach teased with a smile. “All these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

The “Jealous” crooner and the Quantico alum, 39, announced in January that they welcomed their first child via surrogate. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple’s loved ones were “excited” about the newest addition to the family.

While celebrating Mother’s Day earlier this month, the pair revealed that their newborn was finally home after spending “100 plus days” in NICU treatment. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the actress wrote via Instagram on May 8, thanking the doctors and nurses for their constant care.

The Dancing With Myself star, for his part, gushed over his wife as she marked her first Mother’s Day. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he captioned a loving social media upload. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

The twosome tied the knot in 2018. Malti joins Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas‘ daughters — Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5 — along with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s daughter, Willa, 21 months. The Game of Thrones alum, 26, is currently pregnant with the duo’s second child.

On Tuesday, Nick praised his “amazing” older brothers for their guidance — but called out youngest sibling Frankie Jonas as being everyone’s “the favorite uncle.”

After a stressful beginning to their parenting journey, Nick and Priyanka “could not be happier” to bring their “little fighter” home, a source exclusively told Us after Mother’s Day. “These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic,” the insider added. “Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!