Showing off their sweetie for the first time! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas debuted their daughter on Sunday, May 8, and they explained that the little girl only came home recently after 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Priyanka, 39, wrote via Instagram. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

She didn’t share details about Malti’s challenges, but the Baywatch actress expressed her relief to finally have her daughter released from the hospital. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The Matrix Resurrections star concluded, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

Finally, she added a note to Nick, 29, telling the “Sucker” singer, “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

For his part, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star shared the same message about his daughter’s hospital stay. However, he added a special message to his wife: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”

He continued, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

The couple announced in a January Instagram post that their baby girl had arrived with the help of a gestational carrier.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

A source subsequently told Us Weekly that the duo want to have “at least two children” in the future, adding that their friends felt “excited” over the new arrival.

News broke three months later that the Jonas Brothers member and the Quantico alum named their little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The pair were previously vocal about their plans to become parents, with Jonas telling Zane Lowe in March 2021 that they were “looking forward to” taking that step together.

The “Jealous” singer said, “[We] know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.”

In January of the following year, the actress told Vanity Fair that babies were “a big part of [their] desire for the future,” adding, “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Since Malti’s arrival, the infant’s parents have been “busy adjusting to parenthood,” another insider exclusively told Us in March.

“They’re making it work as new parents as best as they can,” the source said at the time. “They’ve always loved each other but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them. They’re spending time focusing on their newborn and are keeping the baby very private and away from the public and social media.”

The insider gushed about the Jonas alum and the India native having kids “close in age” to Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas’ children, adding, “Priyanka comes from a big family, so she’s overwhelmed with joy and love.”

Kevin, 34, was the first of the former Disney Channel stars to become a dad, welcoming daughters Valentina and Alena with wife Danielle Jonas in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Joe, 32, for his part, shares daughter Willa, 20 months, with wife Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones alum, 26, is now pregnant with her and the New Jersey native’s second baby.

