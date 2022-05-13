Proud parents! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are enjoying every moment with their new daughter, Malti, after her extended stay in the NICU.

“Nick and Priyanka could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the new parents. “These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic.”

The duo’s daughter, Malti, “is a little fighter and truly a miracle,” the insider says, adding, “Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time.”

Chopra Jonas, 39, revealed earlier this month that their baby girl spent “100 plus days in the NICU” following her birth.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the Quantico alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 9. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Though she didn’t share details about Malti’s challenges, the India native expressed her relief at having her daughter home. “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she wrote at the time.

Now that the family is all together, Chopra Jonas and her husband, 29, are just enjoying their first months of parenthood. “They can’t wait to spoil Malti and start this new chapter of their lives as parents,” the insider tells Us. “Malti has certainly brought Nick and Priyanka closer, especially going through parenthood for the first time and being by each other’s side day in and day out.”

The source continued: “Their daughter is just going to get stronger from here on out. She’s being very well taken care of. Priyanka doesn’t want to leave her side, ever! She’s already an amazing mother.”

The couple announced in January that they had welcomed a baby girl via Instagram. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Three months later, news broke that the musician and former Bollywood star had named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Just weeks before their little one’s birth, the Baywatch star told Vanity Fair that babies were “a big part of [their] desire for the future.” She added: “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

