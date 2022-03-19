New parents do Holi! Less than two months after Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced that they had secretly welcomed their first child, they kicked off the Hindu festival of Holi with an elaborate party.

“To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing,” the Quantico alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 18. “Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed.”

Chopra Jonas — who wed the “Sucker” crooner, 29, in December 2018 — shared several Instagram slideshows and videos of the Los Angeles party, where she and the New Jersey native enjoyed getting covered in different paint colors with their loved ones.

Holi is the Hindu festival of love, color and spring, where many Indian residents or practicing Hindus don plain garments as they douse one another in colored powder to mark the arrival of spring. Chopra Jonas, who grew up in India, has been vocal about her love of the festivities through the years.

“Yesterday, I was a very, very homesick [because] today is the big festival of Holi,” the Baywatch star said during a March 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wishing the viewers a happy celebration. “Holi is the Hindu festival of evoking spring, celebrating spring [and] triumph of good over evil and it’s just a big party with lots of colors.”

While the twosome have frequently shared their Holi celebrations after their nuptials, Friday’s festivities marked the first time they celebrated since welcoming their daughter.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the Jonas Brothers performer and the Unfinished author wrote in a joint Instagram statement in January. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

While the pair have yet to share the name or a photo of their little one, a source previously teased their new parenthood journey.

“Nick and Priyanka have been busy adjusting to parenthood,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’re making it work as new parents as best as they can. They’ve always loved each other but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them.”

The insider added: “They’re spending time focusing on their newborn and are keeping the baby very private and away from the public and social media.”

Scroll below to see how the married couple celebrated Holi: