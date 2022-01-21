Joy for the Jonas Brothers! Nick Jonas‘ older siblings, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, offered a subtle show of support after he announced that he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogate.

The DNCE singer, 32, left a red heart emoji on the couple’s Instagram posts announcing the news, while Kevin, 34, weighed in with two red heart emojis.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor, 29, and the Quantico alum, 39, surprised fans on Friday, January 21, when they revealed that they recently welcomed their first child.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the duo wrote in a joint statement posted to post of their Instagram accounts. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Many of the twosome’s famous friends also shared their congratulations in the comments section of the post. “Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW,” wrote Ryan Tedder, who penned several tracks on the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 alum, Happiness Begins. Karen Gillan, who starred alongside Nick in the Jumanji franchise, responded with five red heart emojis.

“Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!” Kal Penn wrote on Chopra’s post.

The “Jealous” singer and the Baywatch actress tied the knot in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They celebrated their wedding with three separate receptions: two in Mumbai, India, and one in New Delhi, India.

Earlier this month, Chopra said that she and her husband had been thinking seriously about having children. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published on January 13. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

During the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which debuted on Netflix in November 2021, the India native pretended to announce her pregnancy. “Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow!” the Unfinished author quipped from the stage.

The “Chains” singer seemingly didn’t know his wife was planning to make the joke, because as Chopra pointed out, his “face was really funny” when she said the word “expecting.” The Kingdom alum added, “I was a bit concerned.”

Nick is the last Jonas Brothers member to become a father. Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are parents to daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 5. Joe, for his part, welcomed daughter Willa, 18 months, with wife Sophie Turner in July 2020.