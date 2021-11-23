Roasted! The Jonas Brothers’ wives — Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner — didn’t hold back while teasing their husbands during Netflix’s new comedy special about the family.

Released on Tuesday, November 23, Jonas Brothers Family Roast featured professional comedians including Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall, but the Jonas wives got in some of the best digs of the evening.

“I am honored and so thrilled, actually, and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas,” Chopra, 39, began during her segment. “And his brothers whose names I can never remember.”

The former Quantico star and the “Chains” singer, 29, tied the knot in December 2018 after less than one year of dating. During the Netflix special, the Baywatch actress poked fun at the fact that Nick is the only band member who hasn’t had kids yet. At one point, she pretended she was about to announce her pregnancy, only to take things in a very different direction.

“Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow!” the Unfinished author exclaimed, telling Nick that his “face was really funny” when she began the joke. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor replied, “I was a bit concerned.”

Aside from the wives, Davidson, 28, fired some of the best shots of the show while wearing an “I ❤️ JONAS” T-shirt. “Nick’s a legit actor now,” the Saturday Night Live star quipped. “He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.”

In another scene, the King of Staten Island actor donned a wig to imitate Frankie Jonas, the brothers’ youngest sibling. “They call me the Bonus Jonas because I’m the only one who doesn’t get a salary,” Davidson joked. “I live entirely on Christmas and birthday gifts from these three.”

The real Frankie, 21, couldn’t attend because he was traveling in Europe during filming, but he told Bustle that he “contributed jokes and suggestions” for the special. “I’m very glad I got to give them some spicy nuggets to exploit for laughs!” he added. “I’m super excited to see the show, from everything I’ve heard it’s hilarious and a lot of fun.”

Earlier this year, Joe, 32, admitted that he and his bandmates apologized to Frankie for calling him the “Bonus Jonas” after they found out it hurt his feelings. “It completely makes sense, and we’ve had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes,” he told Bustle in April. “I think to feel like you are second, third or fourth best from something is unfair; we are all equals.”

Keep scrolling for some of the best Jonas jokes from Jonas Brothers Family Roast: