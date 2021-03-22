Sharing his story. Frankie Jonas candidly opened up about the suicidal thoughts that he experienced prior to getting sober.

“This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here,” the college student, 20, said in a TikTok video on Monday, March 22. “I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened.”

Jonas recalled how going to treatment “saved” his life, telling his followers, “I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today.”

The New Jersey native celebrated “a year and a half” of sobriety earlier this month after a TikTok user asked him for tips on giving up drugs and alcohol.

“It’s, like, one of the biggest blessings and most incredible and hardest journeys of my life. The first step is acceptance,” he said in a March 10 video. “And if it’s really something you want, you know, right now AA and all those sorts of programs are all online, so you can kind of do whatever. Just look up Intergroup or those sorts of resources to find Zoom meetings. It’s easy. You just have to accept that you need help and that there’s other people who can help you. So, hopefully that helps. All the love in the world.”

Jonas was cited for possession of marijuana in November 2016 outside of a Nashville convenience store. He was 16 at the time. After the news broke, he tweeted a shrug emoji.

In recent months, the younger brother of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas has become quite the sensation on TikTok while living in New York City and studying at Columbia University. The “Spaceman” singer, 28, reacted to the so-called Bonus Jonas’ viral videos during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 7.

“[I’m] very proud,” Nick said. “I think it’s amazing. He’s always had a really unique sense of humor and a unique voice as a comedic person. … He’s just brilliant. And he’s, you know, he’s the star. We’re all just Frankie’s brother now.”

Kelly Clarkson interrupted to confirm that Frankie “might be my favorite brother,” a sentiment that the Kingdom alum could get behind.

“He’s next-level,” Nick agreed with a laugh.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).