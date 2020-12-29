Absolutely wild! Frankie Jonas gave himself a new tattoo and it genuinely seems pretty random.

On Sunday, December 27, the youngest Jonas Brother, 20, posted a TikTok video of himself tattooing Tana Mongeau‘s name onto his leg.

Here’s how the whole thing started. On Thursday, December 24, Jonas and Mongeau were direct messaging one another. When the 22-year-old TikTok star asked if she could be an honorary Jonas sister, he replied, “I’ll talk to my dad. Do you have a resume I can show him?”

Then on Saturday, December 26, Jonas shared a video of himself giving himself tattoos “at my girlfriend’s parent’s house.” Mongeau took to the comments, writing, “Pls get my name now that I’m a jonas.” And he did!

He started the hilarious video by joking about his “massively successful” level of fame. So to “help [himself] stay grounded and remind [him] of the fans” he gave himself a tat. After shaving off his leg hair, the young JoBro inked “@Tana” onto the center of his left thigh.

The Last Vegas native posted a video duet of her reaction to Jonas’ clip in which she looks stunned and excited. “This is the weirdest thing to ever happen to me,” she wrote in the caption. “IM A JONAS SISTER THE CHARITY WORK.”

Of course, Frankie isn’t the only Jonas Brother with lots of tattoos. Joe’s debuted lots of different ink over the years, though, as far as we know, he hasn’t done any himself. Or had any done by his youngest brother. Typically, Joe turns to celeb favorites like Bang Bang tattoo artist Dragon. For instance, him and his wife Sophie Turner went to Dragon to get a portrait of their late dog Waldo inked onto their arms to pay tribute to the pup after an accident in NYC.

