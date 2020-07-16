TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Land a Major Fashion Partnership

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have a brand-new gig! The Connecticut natives have officially teamed up with Hollister as part of the teen brand’s back-to-school campaign.

“We’ve been shopping at Hollister for years,” the social media superstars told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 15. “It has always been one of our first stops for back to school shopping!

They continued, “When we heard we had the opportunity to work with Hollister, we immediately were so excited as we love their denim and wear [it] so much.”

The duo, along with fellow TikTok star Noah Pugliano, have officially earned the title of Hollister “Jeanealogists.” This means that they’ve conducted “experiments” (like this one) in Hollister’s Jean Lab to decide which pairs of denim from the line are so comfortable that you can dance in them.

Science educator and television personality Bill Nye has also lent his expert knowledge to the project — because yes, finding the perfect pair of jeans is a science in its own right.

The social media mavens’ favorite pairs will feature their official “stamps of approval” both in-store and online to make shopping for comfy denim easier.

This gig is perfect for the sisters because they describe their personal style as “easy and comfortable.” It makes sense — after all, they need to be ready and able to bust a move at a moment’s notice.

“Our personal styles are all about simplicity for the most part,” Charli and Dixie told Us. “We love denim and crop tops or an oversized hoodie.”

Scroll through their TikTok or Instagram feeds to get a better feel for their love for denim. They frequently pair their jeans with cool crops, loose T-shirts, tanks and other no-fuss tops.

If you’re amazed by the number of clothes the sisters own, take note that they “share almost everything.” But “it’s not always easy,” said the lookalike sisters. “Especially when we can’t find something from one of our closets!”

Fans of the D’Amelios will be excited to hear that this is only the beginning of their partnership with the brand. Throughout the fall, they’ll also be involved in a variety of Hollister activations, in-store shopping events and more!

Keep scrolling for pics from their Hollister campaign, including a few of their favorite jeans from the brand.

Reporting by Sarah Hearon

