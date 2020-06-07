Leave it to TikTok to clue Us in to several food hacks that are downright awesome! Sure, the popular app is home to fun dances and Kardashian-focused lip-synching clips, but don’t sleep on the platform’s impressive food-related content that’s bound to make your life a little easier.

For example, if you’ve ever struggled to cut a birthday cake into equal-sized, presentable slices, TikTok users came up with a simple solution using a common household item: dental floss. The trick is surprisingly simple. Instead of grabbing a knife to cut one slice of cake at a time, take a piece of floss or a fine string and use it to split the dessert in half. You can use the floss again to cut the cake into fourths, eighths and so on. The result is a picture-perfect piece that you might just want to snap a photo of before you eat it.

Kylie Jenner could have made use of this clever hack in May 2020 when she cut into an olive oil cake she’d received as a gift in Honor of Mother’s Day. Instead of taking a regular sized piece of the treat, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cut a very small, triangular slice for herself, leaving the moist middle of the pastry largely untouched.

Jenner’s technique became the source of some lighthearted teasing at the time, and she even noted that some of her social media followers were seriously bothered by her cake-cutting ways.

The Kylie cosmetics founder then decided to have a little bit of fun with the naysayers. “People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did so this is for those people,” she declared via her Instagram Stories. The accompanying picture showed that Jenner had cut a circular portion of the cake about half an inch to the right of her initial slice, clearly indicating that she can’t be bothered with any cake slicing norms.

Given that the cooking hacks hashtag on TikTok has more than 2.4 billion views, there are many more tricks floating around. Additionally, some have even left accomplished food pros amazed.

In April 2020, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi was astounded when she caught wind of a snack hack making the rounds online. The trick, which originated on TikTok, involves an easy way to close a bag of chips without the use of ties, clips or any other gadgets. Instead, those tools are replaced by a series of simple yet exacting folds that manage to keep the bag tightly closed all on their own.

“How am I just finding out about this now?” Lakshmi asked when she posted a video clip of the trick on Twitter. The original tutorial, which was posted by TikTok user shine.on.darlin in March 2020, now has more than 2.4 million views.

Scroll down for more can’t-miss TikTok food hacks!