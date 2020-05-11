To each her own! Kylie Jenner has an interesting way of cutting into a cake, but she doesn’t care if people are a tad “disturbed” by her approach. In fact, the Kylie Skin founder recently welcomed the critique and had a little fun with it.

The criticism began on Sunday, May 10, after Jenner, 22, took to her Instagram Stories to show off an olive oil cake delivery she received in Honor of Mother’s Day. “Ok this olive oil cake,” she wrote. “Wow.”

The confection had a little triangular slice missing, which was apparently the source of the lighthearted teasing. Instead of cutting a complete piece with a tip that reaches the center of the cake, Jenner’s small slice left the moist middle of the cake largely untouched.

Hours later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories once more to address people’s concerns and have a little fun in the process. “People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did so this is for those people,” she declared.

The E! personality then proceeded to ignore any and all cake slicing norms when she cut a circular portion of the cake about half an inch to the right of her initial slice. Jenner then confidently separated her round serving from the rest of the pastry and showed it off to her social media followers.

“This cake, you guys, it’s unreal,” she said. “It’s unreal.”

The Life of Kylie alum is no stranger to interesting food habits. In September 2018, Jenner revealed that she had only just tried cereal and milk together. “Last night i had cereal with milk for the first time,” she tweeted nearly two years ago. “Life changing.”

In an attempt to explain herself, the California native added at the time: “I always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk.”

Earlier this month, Jenner’s unusual food habits struck again when she revealed via her Instagram Stories that she is a fan of pineapple pizza topped with pepperoni.