Tana Mongeau Signs With New Management Amid Her Expanding Career

Tana Mongeau is leveling up in Hollywood. The YouTuber— who has more than 30 million followers worldwide — has signed with CEO and owner of management and production firm DWE Talent, David Weintraub. Weintraub, the former star of Hollywood Hillbillies and Sons of Hollywood, has signed the famous vlogger in all areas of management to expand her budding career.

“We feel that Tana will be a great asset to the DWE Talent family with her wide range of pop culture exposure and her genuine ability to become a new and different household brand,” the 42-year-old Hollywood manager explained.

The super influencer, 22, is looking to expand her career through her social following which includes her 5.6 million Instagram followers, her YouTube channel which boasts 5.4 million subscribers, her top 5 OnlyFans page and more.

Weintraub currently has a number of brand deals, TV opportunities, podcast and product lines in development for the internet personality, which he says will elevate her career in 2021.

Mongeau’s career is in good hands, as the DWE CEO has widely been regarded as a top tier manager in the nonscripted and urban representation space. Weintraub is responsible for the careers of huge pop culture celebrities including Ray J, Too Short, Princess Love, many Bravo Housewives, Mob Wives, 90 Day Fiancé stars, The Hills and Laguna Beach casts as well as many other non-scripted stars.

The influencer — who earlier this week celebrated being Only Fans’ top earner, making $3 million in one month — is always top of mind on social media, even being included in TikTok star Larray’s playful diss track, “Canceled.”