We love them all! Sophie Turner has a surprising number of tattoos, but what’s not surprising is how chic every single one is.

The 24-year-old loves to mark a significant occasion with some ink. For instance, her most recent tattoo reveal was a “W” on her wrist in honor of her daughter Willa, which sits right below the “J” she got for her husband Joe Jonas.

In fact, she has said that her favorite design is the infinite triangles on her left arm that represent her and her brothers. The three overlapping shapes are enclosed by the Greek symbols, lambda (λ), epsilon (έ), and phi (φ). “It’s Plato’s theory that the soul is comprised into three parts: reason, spirit, and appetite,” she told Refinery29 in 2019. “Reason is my eldest brother James, spirit is my other brother Will, and I’m appetite. It means a lot to us, we’ve all got them. They’re like my best friends in the world.”

But it’s not just family that she celebrates through body art. She’s also gotten her fair share of tattoos to commemorate an important role in her career. On her left arm, the British star has “07.08.09” inked just below the crook of her elbow. This date marks the day she got her iconic role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Courtesy of tattoo artist Kat Paine, her on-screen sister Maisie Williams also has her date in the same spot.

The actress has gotten a lot of coordinated designs with friends and costars over the years. Our favorite, though, has to be her and Jonas’ Toy Story ink. On his wrist reads “To infinity” and on hers is “& beyond.” Can you think of anything cuter?

Keep scrolling to check out all of Turner’s incredible tattoos and what they mean.

