Too cute! Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet got the chicest matching tattoos in honor of their T.V. show.

On Sunday, October 11, the duo posted a series of pictures to Instagram showcasing their new tats, courtesy of tattoo artist Evan Kim, a NYC-based artist who specializes in single-needle work and fine-line designs.

The sleek design features a paper airplane with a curvy little tail attached to it. It’s a tribute to both their friendship and upcoming series The Flight Attendant.

“A special little tribute to our wonderful little show .. ✈️,” Cuoco, 34, wrote in her post. Meanwhile, Mamet, 33, captioned hers, “After a full year and many adventures together we decided to get a little memento.”

The miniseries is based on a 2018 novel by Chris Bohjalia and is set to premiere later this year on HBO Max.

Alongside the two actresses, the show’s costume designers Catherine Marie Thomas and Olivia Janczyk, as well as Catherine Horton, also got the slick design.

We love a matching tattoo moment between close friends. Who could forget the initials the Pretty Little Liars’ cast got on their “shh” finger after wrapping the final season? Or Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ “M” on their pinky finger?

But one A-lister who has done this time and time again is Selena Gomez. The former Disney Channel star has all kinds of twinning tats with different friends, from the number “4” on her arm to the “1” on her ribcage.

But possibly our favorite is an arrow on her the base of her thumb that she got with her friend Julia Michaels after a surprise performance in November 2019. Created by artists London Reese and Brad Reis, the Rare Beauty founder shared a black-and-white pic of she and Michaels holding hands to show off the designs. “My arrow points to you forever,” she wrote over top of it.

