Orlando Bloom Pays Tribute to His Dog Mighty With a New Tattoo

Orlando Bloom mourns his late dog Mighty’s death with a touching tribute tattoo.

On Wednesday, July 22, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor confirmed that after seven days of searching for the missing canine, he has been presumed dead. So to forever and always remember the little guy, the 43-year-old star got a tat on his chest, courtesy of tattoo artist Scott Campbell.

Bloom shared the process and final result in an Instagram post on Wednesday, even getting teary eyed in one of the videos after it was finished. The design includes the dog’s name in hollow block letters, written above a heart with the ace symbol inside.

In the accompanying caption, the Carnival Row star got into detail, explaining exactly what happened in the days leading up to this discovery. “Mighty’s on the other side now,” he started. “After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well.”

Fellow A-listers flooded the comments to show support for the grieving actor. “I’m sorry buddy,” Luke Evans commented. “Oh no!! Gutted,” Cynthia Erivo wrote. “Love to you!!!

Jennifer Aniston, who has a tattoo for her late pup Norman, also chimed in. “The tears won’t stop,” she wrote. “I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

His soon-to-be wife Katy Perry also shared in his grief, reposting his Instagram and adding, “We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts.”

