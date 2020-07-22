Forever in his heart. Orlando Bloom mourned the death of his beloved dog Mighty, who is presumed dead one week after going missing.
“Mighty’s on the other side now,” the Carnival Row star, 43, wrote via Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday, July 22. “After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well.”
Bloom told his 4.1 million Instagram followers that after adopting his “little Mighty man” in 2017, he learned about “love [being] eternal and the true meaning of devotion.” He wrote that he felt the dog “looking down on me” during the weeklong search and thanked his community for their efforts.
“He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure,” the actor continued. “I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s.”
To honor Mighty, Bloom got a tattoo on his chest of the canine’s name above an ace symbol inside a heart. He shared a video of himself getting teary-eyed during the process as well as photos of the final product.
“Thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink,” he wrote. “I love you brother.”
The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fiancée, Katy Perry, who is pregnant with their first child together, also took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to mourn Mighty.
“We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much,” the “Daisies” singer, 35, wrote, referencing her dog. “Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts 💔 #ripmighty.”
Dog Days Search & Rescue, a nonprofit organization based in Simi Valley, California, that helped with the search for Mighty, shared a touching tribute as well.
“Today after a full week of searching for Orlando and Katy’s dog Mighty we had the pain staking experience of finding Mighty who had already passed over the rainbow bridge and then giving them the most horrible news,” the search and rescue group wrote via Instagram. “Our team worked tirelessly with Mighty’s whole family every single day to search for him. Orlando has such a strong love and passion for his little boy Mighty and when he spoke about him you could just feel the emotion and love in every word. … Orlando and Katy you are in our thoughts tonight. Please join us in lighting a candle to help Mighty and his journey over the bridge.”
Bloom first announced on July 15 that Mighty had gone missing in Montecito, California, where he and Perry share a home.
