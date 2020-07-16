On the lookout. Orlando Bloom reached out to his fans via social media after his dog, Mighty, disappeared.

“🚨MIGHTY IS MISSING 🚨,” the British actor, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, noting he was last seen in Montecito, California, where Bloom has a home with his pregnant fiancée, Katy Perry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained that Mighty is chipped and has a contact number on his collar to call if he is spotted.

“If you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me,” Bloom wrote. “For a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury 🖤.”

The Lord of the Rings star shared a series of photos of his furry friend alongside the plea for assistance in locating him safely.

“Praying you guys find him❤️,” one fan replied. A second wrote, “Come home MIGHTY 💕.”

Mighty is one of two identical-looking poodles that Bloom shares with Perry, 35. Their other dog is named Nugget.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, frequently post photos of their animals. The “Con Calma” singer, however, has yet to publicly comment on the dog’s disappearance.

While waiting to welcome their baby girl, the pair have frequently showed their love for their dogs via social media.

Mighty made his Instagram debut on Bloom’s account in 2016. Over the years, Bloom has taken his pooch on bike rides with him, brought him on film sets and held him while posing for the cover of GQ Germany. In February, the pup joined his owner for Milan Fashion Week and sat front-row alongside Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Bloom.

The following month, Mighty and the Outpost actor shared the cover of Esquire Singapore. “Can’t shake this dog. He’s always stealing my thunder,” Bloom captioned his Instagram photo of the stylish spread.

Mighty has also been photographed snuggling up to Bloom’s 9-year-old son, Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.