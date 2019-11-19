Katy Perry and Fiance Orlando Bloom Have Cute FaceTime Date With Their Dogs

Puppy love! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had the cutest solution to make the distance between them disappear.

The “Never Really Over” singer, 35, shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her fiancé, 42, on Tuesday, November 19. Each of them snuggled up close to one of their matching teacup poodles, Mighty and Nugget.

“Together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ♥️,” Perry captioned the sweet Instagram post. Fans gushed over the adorable moment and Bloom quickly replied, “OK doe” with a big red heart.

The couple have had their ups and downs since they began dating in 2016, pressing pause on their relationship for a few months before reuniting in February 2018. Perry and Bloom have been going strong ever since, hinting at a long and happy future together even before the Pirates of the Caribbean star got down on one knee on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly four months before the couple’s engagement that both Perry and Bloom thought their romance was “the real deal” and were “completely in love with each other.” The source later added that “they’re also planning for a little one … It’s something they’ve talked about a lot.”

The Carnival Row actor already shares a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Roar” singer credited the 8-year-old boy with being the reason she’s matured. “I guess this is adulting,” she joked while speaking about pick-up and drop-off times for the little one.

Though rumors of a December wedding are starting to fly, Bloom told Us and other reporters in July that the two are working hard at making the foundation of their relationship as strong as possible.

“You have to do the ground work together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together,” Bloom said during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s press tour.

The Grammy nominee echoed the same sentiment earlier that month, telling Us, “It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your 30s.”