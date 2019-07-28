



Focusing on the true meaning of marriage. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are working to strengthen their relationship before heading down the aisle.

When asked if he and the American Idol judge are immersed in wedding planning, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 42, told Us Weekly and other reporters that they “are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

As for their equally busy schedules, Bloom explained how he and the “Roar” songstress, 34, have learned to work through being away from each other for long periods of time.

“To be honest, that’s part of the job, right?” the U.K. born actor dished after the Carnival Row panel at the Television Critics’ Association’s press tour on Saturday, July 27. “You have to do the ground work together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together.”

Bloom popped the question to the Grammy nominee in a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal in February. The future spouses shared their happy news via Instagram later that night, with photos that showed off Perry’s stunning engagement ring.

Earlier this month, Perry opened up about their impending nuptials and shared a similar sentiment to what her fiancé told Us.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house,” she explained. “I was saying it, like, emotionally. It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your 30s.”

Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013. The SAG award winner split from ex-wife Miranda Kerr in 2013. Bloom and the Victoria’s Secret model share 8-year-old son Flynn.

