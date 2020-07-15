Round two! Katy Perry is relieved that her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, has experienced parenthood already with his and Miranda Kerr’s son, Flynn.

“The good thing is that he has a kid that’s nine,” the singer, 35, said during a recent Hits Radio interview. “He’s been through it so when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller.”

The Grammy nominee explained, “Some of the strollers are very chic, they’ve got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. I was, like, really drawn to them right? And he’s like, ‘No, let me show you what the stroller is. It’s this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses — a little thing — and it’s like an umbrella!’”

The California native gushed about how “grateful” she is that the actor, 43, has “already had a test run.”

Bloom and the model, 37, welcomed Flynn in 2011 and have been coparenting the 9-year-old since their split in 2013.

The KORA Organics creator’s husband, Evan Spiegel, told WSJ. Magazine about the former couple’s amicable dynamic on Tuesday, July 14. “What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” the Snapchat CEO, 30, explained at the time. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

“[Her open-door policy] is one of the things I love about Miranda,” the Los Angeles native added. “Everyone is welcome. It’s the Aussie way.”

As for Bloom, the Lord of the Rings star told Elle UK in 2017: “Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We coparent really well.”

He and Perry got engaged in February 2019 and announced her pregnancy in March. The following month, they revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with a pink frosting gender reveal.

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because we’ve got options and she’ll tell us,” the “Never Worn White” singer said during a Mix 104.1 interview last month. “I’ll look at her and go, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, you are her, you are that.’”