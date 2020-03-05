Next steps! Katy Perry is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge, 35, announced the news by rubbing her baby bump at the end of her “Never Worn White” music video, which premiered on Thursday, March 5. She later confirmed on Instagram Live that she is “excited and happy” and due in the summer.

The actor, 43, already shares 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Since their 2013 divorce, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 36, has moved on with Snapchat creator Evan Spiegel. They tied the knot in 2017 and later welcomed two sons: Hart and Myles.

Bloom and the “Never Really Over” singer, who was previously married to Russell Brand, began dating in 2016. He proposed in a helicopter in February 2019 with a flower-inspired jewel, then surprised Perry with dinner with her friends and family.

Five months later, the Grammy nominee opened up how they were preparing to tie the knot. “I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house,” Perry explained to Us Weekly exclusively in July 2019. “I was saying it, like, emotionally. It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your 30s.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared the same sentiment at the Carnival Row panel at the Television Critics’ Association’s press tour: “You have to do the ground work together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together,” he said that month.

A source told Us in October 2018 that Perry and Bloom “are the real deal and completely in love with each other.” The insider added, “[Perry] wants a kid ASAP. It’s something they’ve talked about a lot.”