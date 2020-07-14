Crushing coparenting! Evan Spiegel gave an inside glimpse into his wife Miranda Kerr’s coparenting dynamic with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, while raising their 9-year-old son, Flynn.

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” the Snapchat CEO, 30, told WSJ. Magazine on Tuesday, July 14. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

The Los Angeles native went on to say that he admires the model’s “Aussie way” of letting everyone into their home — including Flynn’s friend and his dad, 43. “This is one of the things I love about Miranda,” Spiegel explained. “Everyone is welcome.”

He and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 37, also share sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 9 months, and have been quarantining with their brood amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[Flynn’s] screen-time restrictions are out the window,” Spiegel shared.

His wife disagreed, saying, “We do limit screen time around here.”

She and Bloom welcomed Flynn in 2011 and split two years later. The actor, who is expecting his second child with fiancée Katy Perry, first spoke about their coparenting tactics in 2017.

“Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship,” the Lord of the Rings star told Elle UK at the time. “We coparent really well.”

While the English star told Howard Stern it wasn’t “always easy” in September 2019, he added, “I always was like, ‘Listen, we’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Let’s [do] whatever it takes.'”

He joked that Flynn will definitely end up in therapy. Bloom explained at the time: “My son has got Evan Spiegel as his stepdad. The titans of industry. Miranda the supermodel and Katy Perry as his [future stepmom].”

That same year, Kerr gushed about how “really grateful” she is to have her ex-husband and Perry, 35, in her life.

“We really do get along so well,” the KORA Organics creator said on The Morning Show. “We all have Flynn’s best interests at heart, in the interests of our family as a whole. We just worked together to work it out … I’m very happy. It may not have worked out that way, but I’m really happy and feel very blessed that it has.”