



Another one! Miranda Kerr gave birth to her second child, a boy named Myles, with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

“We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone’s kind words and wishes during this special time,” Kerr wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a photo of a monogrammed baby blanket with their son’s name, on Tuesday, October 15. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Victoria’s Secret angel, 36, and the Snapchat cofounder, 29, had a second child on the way, 10 months after welcoming their son, Hart. The model already shares son Flynn, 8, with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, and son Hart, who she welcomed with Spiegel in May 2018.

“Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” her rep told Us in a statement at the time.

She opened up about her pregnancy symptoms three months later, telling Us, “I suffered quite a lot of morning sickness and I was on bedrest for a little while, then I pinched a nerve in my neck. Every woman is different. For some reason … with each three of my pregnancies, I’ve been super nauseous and a little more sensitive.”

Despite her nausea, the KORA Organics founder went on to say, “It’s just such a miracle and the best thing that I’ve ever done. Having children is such a blessing.”

When it comes to spending time with her husband and kids, Kerr said that they’re all “homebodies.” She told Us, “We really enjoy simple things like being at home, having little picnics or going swimming together or being in nature together or going for a walk together — that type of thing.”

While her second son, Hart, is still very young, Kerr admitted that she sees a lot of herself in her eldest. “Flynn is super creative,” the Treasure Yourself author said. “He’s a great little artist and he’s very gentle, kind and thoughtful. He’s, like, a little peacemaker.”

He even exercises with his mom! “Once a week, we’ll do a family yoga thing and Flynn is very into it,” Kerr explained. “He has been since he was very little. I used to take him to mommy and me classes and he can sit and meditate for a few minutes. He gets proud of himself for that, and I think it’s a good thing.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!