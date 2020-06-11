Gone, but never forgotten. Vanessa Bryant, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, to reveal the tattoos she got in February honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

The former Lakers player and their 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26.

In the clips, posted on Bryant’s Instagram feed, she’s seen getting a design dedicated to Gianna on her wrist and Kobe on her neck. Vanessa hasn’t revealed what they say just yet, but she calls them both a “sweet message.”

Vanessa was inked by celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, who’s also tattooed Rihanna, Rita Ora, Ruby Rose and more stars.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me, ❤️” Vanessa captioned a video of herself getting the design with “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” by Lauryn Hill playing in the background.”

“@nikkohurtado came through for me,” she continued in the caption. “Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway.”

She also shared another video in which she gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers a quick glance at her wrist tattoo featuring “Gigi’s handwriting.” Miguel’s “Sky Walker” played in the background of the retro-filtered video.

Hurtado reposted Vanessa’s videos to his own Instagram feed. In the accompanying caption, he wrote, “Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend. 🙏🏼”

Many stars have honored Kobe and Gianna with tribute tattoos, including 2 Chainz, LeBron James, Shareef O’Neal and Odell Beckham Jr. Many of their designs feature their jersey numbers or a creative take on Kobe’s nickname, “The Black Mamba.”

Gianna would have turned 14 last month. Vanessa honored her late daughter with a special tribute on Instagram.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” she captioned a photo of her daughter on May 1. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever.”

“I miss you so much everyday,” she continued. “I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

