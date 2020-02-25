Destined to be remembered. Stars are continuing to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna after the pair passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California alongside seven others.

Since the tragedy occurred on January 26, celebrities have been honoring the Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter in the most beautiful, touching way, sometimes even expressing themselves through style and beauty.

News of the wreck broke the same afternoon as the Grammy Awards, allowing many A-listers to incorporate the basketball legend’s memory into their look. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas was one of those, writing “24” in what looks like sharpie on her pointer fingernail.

She wasn’t the only Hollywood starlet to use nail art to pay respect. Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé attended the public memorial at the Staples Center in L.A. on Monday, February 24, wearing manicures in tribute to the basketball pro and his little girl.

J. Lo. posted a snap to Instagram of her fresh mani on Monday. The nude and gold speckled look seems like just a pretty polish, but on her pointer fingernails are “24” and “2,” which is Gigi’s now basketball jersey number, which her high school has since retired.

Queen Bey’s look was a bit more intensive in the Lakers’ color scheme. With the base of her oval-shaped nails painted purple, on one hand she had “Kobe” spelled out across four fingers and on the other “Gigi.”

And that’s only the beginning. To see all the stylish star tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, keep scrolling.