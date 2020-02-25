Love lives on. During Kobe Bryant’s public memorial on Monday, February 24, his wife Vanessa Bryant revealed that her late husband gifted her the blue dress from The Notebook.

As she delivered her touching eulogy, the model spoke to the romantic side of the basketball pro, who she said loved films like Stepmom, Steel Magnolias and Little Women.

“He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift every year of our marriage,” she said. “He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie.”

She continued, “When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story.”

Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter wreck on January 26 in Calabasas, California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The 20-minute speech was a heartbreaking and moving moment during Monday’s event at the Staples Center in L.A. The mom of five paid tribute to both her loving husband and sweet daughter Gigi.

“She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me,” Vanessa said of Gianna. “She was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was Daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her mama, and she would always show me and tell me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends.”

Vanessa also touched on the similarities the two shared with one another. “They were so easy to love. They were funny, happy, silly and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. … We love and miss you, booboo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always, Mommy.”

