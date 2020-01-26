Family man. In addition to Kobe Bryant‘s legendary basketball career, the late athlete loved life with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their four daughters.

The NBA star, who died in a tragic helicopter accident alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Sunday, January 26, at age 41, married his wife, Vanessa Bryant, in 2001, and the couple went on to welcome four little ones.

Natalia, now 17, was born in 2003, and she became a big sister when Gianna arrived in 2006. A decade later, the Philadelphia native and Vanessa, 37, welcomed Bianka, now 3. In January 2019, the pair announced that they were expecting baby No. 4.

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka,” the former Los Angeles Lakers player captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba on the Way 2019.”

Three months later, the athlete said that while his wife was pregnant with another daughter, she would love to have a baby boy in the future.

“I think she wants a boy more than I do,” the Wizenard Series: Training Camp creator told Extra in March. “I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

The former shooting guard added, “She’s like, ‘You go see if you can hit a clutch shot. You gave me all girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy!’ Nope, not yet. We’ll see.”

Capri arrived in June. “Our baby girl is here!!!!!!” Vanessa wrote via Instagram at the time. “Capri Kobe Bryant. So thankful for our newest baby blessing.”

Kobe retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 seasons and five championships. He died on Sunday in his private helicopter. KTLA reports that it crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California, and burst into flames, killing everyone on board.

Keep scrolling to relive the his best moments with his wife and daughters over the years, from family vacations to sweet selfies.