Always on her mind. Vanessa Bryant shared a heartfelt video of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna three days after the late duo’s public memorial service.

“Missing you both so much,” the former model, 37, captioned footage from the athlete’s Showtime documentary, Kobe Bryant’s Muse, on her Instagram account on Thursday, February 27. “#GigiBryant and @kobebryant MUSE documentary. Even missing your ‘earthquakes’- (leg shakes).”

The throwback clip starts with Kobe, Vanessa and Gianna playing a card game and laughing at home. It also includes footage of the Los Angeles Lakers player giving his wife a kiss on the head and goofing off with their other daughters, Natalia, now 17, Bianka, now 3, and Capri, now 8 months.

The family montage aired at the end of the 2015 documentary as the credits rolled and Beyoncé’s song “XO,” which was one of Kobe’s favorites, played.

Vanessa included some of the lyrics to the 2013 track in her caption on Thursday: “Your love is bright as ever / Even in the shadows / Baby kiss me / Before they turn the lights out / Your heart is glowing / And I’m crashing into you / Baby kiss me / Before they turn the lights out / Before they turn the lights out / Baby love me lights out / In the darkest night hour (in the darkest night hour) / I’ll search through the crowd (I’ll search through the crowd) / Your face is all that I see / I’ll give you everything / Baby love me lights out.”

Beyoncé, 38, performed “XO” and her 2009 hit “Halo” with a choir at Kobe and Gianna’s memorial at Staples Center in L.A. on Monday, February 24.

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” the Grammy winner told the crowd, which included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal. “I want to start that over but I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud that he’ll hear your love.”

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas neighborhood of L.A. on January 26 alongside pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, and family friends John Altobelli, 55, Keri Altobelli, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13, and Christina Mauser, 38.

A source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that Vanessa is “very thankful for this deep love and support” that she has received from family, friends and fans in the wake of the tragedy.