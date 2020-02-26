In mourning. The tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter, Gianna Bryant, has taken a toll on wife and mother Vanessa Bryant.

In the weeks since their lives were claimed in a private helicopter wreck, Vanessa, 37, has been “living in a fog,” a source tells Us Weekly in the new issue. “She really is a broken woman,” the insider adds.

The former model also shares daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months, with the late NBA legend. The grieving family were all in attendance at a public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Monday, February 24.

A-listers such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Michael Jordan and Jennifer Lopez showed their respect for Vanessa in her family’s time of need. “She’s very thankful for this deep love and support,” the source shares, adding that Vanessa’s “grief remains just as heavy.”

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among nine victims whose lives were lost on January 26 after a helicopter they were traveling in hit a hillside in Calabasas, California. The father-daughter duo were laid to rest in an intimate service held in Corona Del Mar, California, on February 7.

Vanessa’s mom, Sofia Layne, has “been her rock throughout the past few weeks,” a source told Us exclusively on February 12. “Her mom is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system.”

