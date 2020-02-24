Gone but certainly not forgotten. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant were honored during a public memorial service after passing away in a tragic helicopter wreck last month.

The service celebrating the lives of Kobe and Gianna was held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Monday, February 24, where the NBA legend played during his 20-year career with the Lakers. The ceremony comes weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that the father-daughter pair were laid to rest in an intimate service held in Corona Del Mar, California, on February 7.

Kobe and Gianna passed away on January 26 in Calabasas, California, alongside seven others. The athlete’s private helicopter slammed into a hillside, causing it to instantly burst into flames. All victims of the wreck were identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on January 31.

Kobe shared Gianna with wife Vanessa Bryant, to whom he was married for nearly 20 years. The longtime loves also shared daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” Vanessa, 37, wrote via Instagram on January 29, sharing a photo of the couple posing with their children. “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

Vanessa continued, “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us exclusively that Vanessa’s mom, Sofia Laine, has “been her rock” in the wake of the tragic loss. “Her mom is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system,” the insider revealed.

The source noted that Vanessa is aware that “life must go on, adding: “There is no other option, simply put. Vanessa takes solace in the support of her mom and her sister [Sophie Laine], who are committed to seeing her through this. But at the end of the day, there aren’t words to describe her feelings.”