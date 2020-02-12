Fans, friends and loved-ones expressed their permanent love for the L.A. Lakers player and his daughter starting just days after the accident. LeBron James was among the first to make his way to celebrity tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia for some tribute ink.

“It’s that time again,” James wrote on his Instagram Story while at the studio. Photos of the tattoo (obtained by TMZ) depict a black mamba with Bryant’s jersey numbers “24” and “8” with “mamba 4 life” written underneath in script.

Other athletes and stars who’ve decided to honor Bryant with a tattoo include 2 Chainz, Shareef O’Neal and Odell Beckham Jr. Many of the designs contain similar details like Bryant’s jersey numbers or his world-famous “black mamba” nickname. Even so, each one is unique. 2 Chainz,**for instance, got the number “2” on one leg and “4” on the other, while O’Neal got a portrait of Bryant on the right side of his ribcage.

