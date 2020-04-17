Luke Evans Reveals How His BF Helped Stage His Disney Singalong Performance

A helping hand. Luke Evans recruited an unlikely person to film his Disney family singalong performance at home — his boyfriend, Rafa Olarra.

The actor, 41, shared a selfie via Instagram on Thursday, April 16, of Olarra wearing headphones behind a camera while Evans sang. “Now that’s Team Gaston!” he captioned the photo.

Evans reprised his role as Gaston in the 2017 live-action film Beauty and the Beast for the Disney family singalong event on Thursday. He performed a duet of the song “Gaston” with Josh Gad, who portrayed LeFou. Gad, 39, sang the song from his own home and the actors’ performances were displayed on a split-screen.

The Disney family singalong featured artists performing famous Disney songs from their respective homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other performers included Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and the cast of High School Musical.

Evans went public with his boyfriend in February via Instagram and shared a video of the pair laughing while vacationing in Hawaii. “He loves my Welsh humour,” he captioned the post. “No, honestly, he does!”

The Girl on the Train star — who came out as gay in 2002 — told The Jackal magazine in 2017 that he prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

“I try to keep my personal life and my private life separate …. Not for any reason other than there’s a clue in the title – it’s private,” Evans said at the time. “As an actor you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery. There’s a dignity to keeping private. I’m trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life.”

However, Evans has opened up a little about his life with Olarra amid the coronavirus quarantine. Evans shared via Instagram that the art director baked him a cake for his birthday on Wednesday, April 15. The couple also unveiled on the social media platform that they had dyed their hair matching red earlier this month.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.