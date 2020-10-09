Permanently in love! Shawn Mendes got a new tattoo that seems to be in honor of his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

On Thursday, October 8, the Los Angeles tattoo artist Kane Navasard shared a picture of his latest design, which reads “little

sunflower” in a delicate, slick cursive on the 22-year-old’s left rib cage. “For his little sunflower,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “On the man @shawnmendes.”

Followers were quick to note in the comments section that sunflowers are actually Cabello’s favorite. “Sun flowers is Camila favourite flower 😭,” one user commented. “Sunflower Camillas favorite OMG,” wrote another.

In an interview with Radio.com on October 2, the “Stitches” singer opened up about his relationship and his struggle at the start of it. “I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and realizing that, ‘Oh, no, I really have this big ego and I don’t want to show her that I’m hurting and I don’t want to show her that that offended me, and, like, I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship,’” he said. “It actually was hurting our relationship.”

Now he’s promoting his new album Wonder, which Cabello couldn’t help but gush over.” The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now,” the 23-year-old songstress captioned an Instagram video on September 30. “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

Mendes is no stranger to permanent body art. Not only does he have his sister Aaliyah Mendes’ name written on his collarbone, but he even got fan art inked onto his bicep. After a fan named Kayla (a.k.a. @nasaruins) posted black-and-white photos of the performer sporting a butterfly tattoo on his left arm, he liked it so much he actually went and got it done.

